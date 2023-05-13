Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 6,378 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $87,967,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $427.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.90 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

