Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $846,258. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

TSN opened at $48.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.