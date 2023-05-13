Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 2.6%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 19,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 28,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
TMQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 16th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$114.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.21.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
