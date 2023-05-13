TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $47.38 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,056,195,201 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

