TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $525.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 818,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

