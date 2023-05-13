TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $525.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.36.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
