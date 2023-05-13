Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 1.6 %
TSGTY traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $46.87. 810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $55.31.
About Tsingtao Brewery
