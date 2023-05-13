Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 1.6 %

TSGTY traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $46.87. 810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

