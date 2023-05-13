TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Shares Down 5.7%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 50,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 139,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

TuanChe Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of TuanChe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TuanChe stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.61% of TuanChe as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

