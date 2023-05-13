Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Short Interest Up 15.3% in April

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 875,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in Tucows by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,712,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,089,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth $118,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 201.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCX traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $24.46. 154,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Tucows has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $54.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Featured Stories

