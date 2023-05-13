TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Up 64.3% in April

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,211,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 1,954,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,470.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TUIFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.67) to GBX 1,520 ($19.18) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 470 ($5.93) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF remained flat at $6.70 on Friday. TUI has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.