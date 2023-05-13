Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Up 3.6 %

TKGBY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

