Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $112.89.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

