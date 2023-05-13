Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.11.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

