TXO Energy Partners, L.P. to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

TXO Energy Partners Price Performance

TXO stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TXO Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TXO Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in TXO Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TXO Energy Partners

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TXO Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

