Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) EVP Johanna Soderstrom Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

