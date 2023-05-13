Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) EVP Johanna Soderstrom Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of TSN stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.34.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.