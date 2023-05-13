UBS Group Boosts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $64.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

THS opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,061,000 after buying an additional 147,939 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,151,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.