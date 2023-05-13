UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Up 14.8% in April

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

UFPT stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,464. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.47.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $342,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $342,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

