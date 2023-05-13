UNIUM (UNM) Price Tops $36.19

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $517.48 million and approximately $66,512.56 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNIUM has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $36.19 or 0.00134961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 36.03940136 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $67,206.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

