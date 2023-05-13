Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,393,000 after buying an additional 296,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,634,000 after buying an additional 245,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

