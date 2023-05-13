Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNVR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.