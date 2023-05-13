Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in April

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UETMF remained flat at $22.18 during trading hours on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

