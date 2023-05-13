Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in April

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UETMF remained flat at $22.18 during trading hours on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.
About Universal Entertainment
