Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,556,367.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Universal Insurance Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $473.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.91.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Insurance Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.