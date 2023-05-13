Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,556,367.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $473.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Articles

