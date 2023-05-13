UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

Featured Articles

