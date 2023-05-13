Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518. The company has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.76%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

