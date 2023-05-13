Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.41.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $739.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

