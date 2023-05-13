Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,959 Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 404,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,232,000 after acquiring an additional 236,159 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after acquiring an additional 143,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 173,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,998 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

