Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 696 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

HDV stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.23.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

