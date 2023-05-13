Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 994 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

