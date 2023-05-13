Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,071,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.