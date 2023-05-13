Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

