Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,179 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,232.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.60. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

