VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,400 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,121,000 after buying an additional 205,754 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,185,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

