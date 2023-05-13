Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $243.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.86.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

