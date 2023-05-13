Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,833,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 633,367 shares.The stock last traded at $204.93 and had previously closed at $206.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

