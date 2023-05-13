Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 80.4% in April

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the April 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $66.53.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
