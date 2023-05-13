Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 10,195.2% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 442,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 437,884 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 863,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after buying an additional 264,066 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
