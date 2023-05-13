Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

