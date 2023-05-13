Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.