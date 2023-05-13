Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.56 and last traded at $76.02. Approximately 43,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 73,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 524,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 272,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 175,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 129,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 233,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.