Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Up 49.5% in April

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.67. 2,970,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,946. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.