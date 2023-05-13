Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Up 235.3% in April

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the April 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TCLRY stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 35,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,418. Vantiva has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Vantiva SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

