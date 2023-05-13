Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

