Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.60. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

