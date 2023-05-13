Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

