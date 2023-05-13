Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 41,465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

