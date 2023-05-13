Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

