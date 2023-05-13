Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 436 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $115.40 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

