Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,590 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.06% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in InMode by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 79,310 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in InMode by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,624 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

InMode Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. Research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

