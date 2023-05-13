Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.