VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Down 37.2% in April

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VEON Stock Down 2.8 %

VEON stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. VEON has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of VEON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in VEON by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEON Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

