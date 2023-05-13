Verasity Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.10 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008324 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

